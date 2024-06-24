Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.49 on Friday, reaching $533.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

