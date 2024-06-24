Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,630 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,859. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

