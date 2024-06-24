COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.32.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,933,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,002 shares of company stock valued at $736,921. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 186,040 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

