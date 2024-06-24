Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. Analysts predict that Compass will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

