Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 3.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $215.97 and last traded at $217.53. 2,635,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,953,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,901 shares of company stock valued at $83,355,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

