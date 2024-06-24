Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGNT. Wedbush raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.65 million, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

