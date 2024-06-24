Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

CTSH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.34. 6,627,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,098. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

