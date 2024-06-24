CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.5 %

CMI stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,186. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

