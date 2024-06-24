CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,915. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

