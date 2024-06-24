City Holding Co. Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $120.62. 400,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

