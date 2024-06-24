City Holding Co. Sells 5,866 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 26,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,576,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

