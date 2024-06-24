City Holding Co. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $267.63. 150,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,109. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.35.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

