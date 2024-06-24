City Holding Co. Sells 266 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

