City Holding Co. Sells 1,150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 3,029,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

