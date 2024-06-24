City Holding Co. Purchases 673 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19. The firm has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

