City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 436.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,625 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.