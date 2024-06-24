City Holding Co. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,888,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

