City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

