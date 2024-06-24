City Holding Co. Buys 1,403 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,873,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. 39,432,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

