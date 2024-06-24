City Holding Co. Acquires 470 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.15. 3,682,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,125. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.74 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

