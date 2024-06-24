Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) vs. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Head to Head Survey

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citizens Financial Services and Equity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equity Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Citizens Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Citizens Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Services is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.5% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Equity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $138.72 million 1.34 $17.81 million $3.69 10.73 Equity Bancshares $227.58 million 2.24 $7.82 million $0.60 55.65

Citizens Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Bancshares. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 11.63% 10.43% 0.97% Equity Bancshares 3.88% 12.08% 1.04%

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citizens Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Citizens Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products. The company's loan products also comprise 1 4 family residential mortgages, agriculture, consumer, residential real estate mortgage, and agricultural real estate and production loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; insurance brokerage; trust and wealth management; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. It operates a network of branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.