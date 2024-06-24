Citigroup Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $45.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.