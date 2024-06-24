Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 58.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

