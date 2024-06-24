Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $664.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Institutional Trading of Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Cintas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cintas by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $708.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $713.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $682.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

