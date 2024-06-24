Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.14

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.14 and last traded at $140.24, with a volume of 133017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,669,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

