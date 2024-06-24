Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

CB opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.