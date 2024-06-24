Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $204.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $164.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $145.06 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.71.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

