Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

