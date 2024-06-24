China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5644 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.
China Merchants Port Trading Up 3.3 %
CMHHY stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. China Merchants Port has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.
About China Merchants Port
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Merchants Port
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.