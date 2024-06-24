China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5644 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.

China Merchants Port Trading Up 3.3 %

CMHHY stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. China Merchants Port has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

