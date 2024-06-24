CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.07. 4,330,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.39. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

