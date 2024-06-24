CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,894,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,811,390. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.84 on Monday, reaching $460.69. 1,100,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
