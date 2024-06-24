CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 9,956 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $553.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

