CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.51 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. 608,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

