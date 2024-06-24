CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.14 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,803. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

