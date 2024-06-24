CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.58 and a 12-month high of $493.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

