CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 52.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $310.32. 2,005,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average of $337.29. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

