CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,434,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
