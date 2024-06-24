Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $165.95. 2,160,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,260. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.58 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

