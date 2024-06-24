Charter Hall Group (CHC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23 on August 29th

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.
About Charter Hall Group
