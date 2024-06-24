Charter Hall Group (CHC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23 on August 29th

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

