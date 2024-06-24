Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.05

Shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 155852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Centurion Minerals Stock Down 44.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.
About Centurion Minerals
Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centurion Minerals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.