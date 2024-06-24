CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Reaches $287,867.88 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $59.35 million and $287,867.88 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.45 or 0.99898804 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00074322 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.78051738 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $258,510.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

