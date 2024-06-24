Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $118.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. Carvana has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $4,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,430,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,581,829 shares of company stock valued at $167,561,683. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Carvana by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

