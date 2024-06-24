Carnival Co. & (CCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCL opened at $16.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

