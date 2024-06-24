CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

NYSE KMX opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

