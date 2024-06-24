CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, RTT News reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.



