CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
