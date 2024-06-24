CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

