Carlson Capital Management Sells 4,258 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.31 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

