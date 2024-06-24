Carlson Capital Management Sells 12,422 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $148.98. 3,667,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,770. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $358.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

