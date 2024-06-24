Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 94,844 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $252.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

