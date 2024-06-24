Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $172.05. The company had a trading volume of 930,496 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.